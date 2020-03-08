Harold Omer Magnuson, 97, of Gillette died peacefully Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Close to Home Hospice House, surrounded by his family following a short illness.
Funeral services begin at 11 a.m. Monday at the Zion Lutheran Church in Tioga, North Dakota, with the Rev. Richard Carr officiating. Burial will be at Temple Cemetery in Tioga.
A family service begins at 6 p.m. Sunday at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Tioga.
Friends may call from 3-6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home and an hour prior to the service Monday at the church.
Harold was born July 17, 1922, on the family farm in Golden Valley Township, Williams County, the oldest son of Otto and Harriet (Jorgenson) Magnuson.
He was raised on the family farm and attended rural schools, and later attended high school in Ray, graduating in 1940. He also attended a trade school in Fargo, North Dakota, for mechanics.
He was a World War II veteran, serving in the Navy from 1944-45, at which time he was honorably discharged.
He was united in marriage to Florence Lilian Hill on Oct. 29, 1949, at the Ray Lutheran Parsonage. They were married for 63 years before Florence passed away June 8, 2013.
Together on the family farm and later in Tioga, when they moved to town in 1960, they raised their six children, five sons and a daughter. They established deep roots in Tioga and Harold was very proud of the Tioga community and its people.
He retired from his career as a rural letter carrier from June 1949 through January 1981, having first delivered mail out of the Temple Post Office. When the Temple Post Office closed, he delivered mail out of the Tioga Post Office.
He also was a proud farmer and operated the family farm, retiring in 1995.
Harold and Florence enjoyed traveling and were very involved in the community, church and family gatherings. They both enjoyed playing cards and attended as many card parties as they could. Harold was a notoriously serious card player and certainly thought he should always win.
He was very committed to his job, whether it was as a mail carrier, farmer, journeyman electrician, family member or community volunteer.
After retirement, he worked with Fulkerson Funeral Home in the Tioga location for many years. Harold was very dedicated to his community, as he served on the Tioga Hospital Board (many years as chairman), country club board, fire department, American Legion for 75 years, Elks, Moose Lodge, and he was very involved with the Tioga EMT services for many years.
He was especially honored to be named the North Dakota EMT of the Year in 1990.
Harold and Florence were proud members of the Zion Lutheran Church, Tioga Senior Center and Sons of Norway.
After Florence passed away in 2013, Harold traveled to Gillette and Arizona to be with his family. He resided at the Primrose Assisted Living Center in Gillette for the last four years, where he was active and made many new friends. He continued to ask about his old friends and enjoyed reading the local newspapers about his many friends in North Dakota.
Harold is survived by his five sons and a daughter and their families, Gary and Rhae Jean of Goodyear, Arizona, Linda and Gary Knudsvig of Williston, North Dakota, Arlyn and Leah of Gillette, David of Weston, Kevin and Leslie of Gillette and Rick and Lori of Gillette; grandchildren, Nicole, Michael, Lindsey, Amy, Aaron, Jennifer, Stacey and Tyler; stepgrandchildren, Dustin, Nickole, Angie, Tiffany, Melanie, Sherry, Stephanie and Drew; numerous great grandchildren; many nephews and nieces; and one sister-in-law, Deloris Grimson.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Florence; two younger brothers, Raymond and Herbert; two half sisters; brothers-in-law, Wallace Hill, Kermit Hill, Harley Hill, Donald Hill, Alvin Hill, Leland Grimson and Wendell Johnson;and sisters-in-law, Ruby Johnson, Edith Hill, Bertha Hill, Pat Hill and Pat Magnuson.
Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Tioga is assisting the family. Friends may sign the online register and give their condolences at fulkersons.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
