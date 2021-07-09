Kyle R. Lawson, 51, of Gillette died Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Billings, Montana, of health complications.
Celebration of life begins at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 11 at the Moose Lodge where lunch will be served.
Kyle was born Jan. 22, 1970, to Robert "Bob" and Beverly Lawson in Gillette. He attended school in Gillette, graduating in 1988.
He worked all of his life in the Powder River Basin in oil and gas, making many friends.
Kyle married the love of his life, Gigitt, on July 31, 2010. The package was a blessing! Justine and Dylan were a light that was dimmed only next to three grandchildren, Remi, Deagon and Kenzlie.
Kyle left behind many family members. His true love for people was his strength, amongst them his BFF cat Maggie.
Kyle is survived by his mother, Beverly Lawson; sister, Denise (Chuck) McIntosh; wife, Gigitt; son, Dylan; daughter, Justine (Zakk); and grandchildren, Remi, Deagon and Kenzlie.
He was preceded in death by his father, Bob Lawson; father-in-law, Gene Cox; grandparents; and his aunts, uncles and a few cousins.
This paid obituary was provided by family.
