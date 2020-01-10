Eldon Ray Engen, 52, of Great Falls, Montana, peacefully passed away surrounded by family Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, due to complications associated with a lung transplant after a long battle with chronic illnesses.
Eldon was born in Great Falls on Sept. 13, 1967, to Harold and Shirley Engen.
During his time in college, he met the love of his life, Linda McDunn, and they were married May 20, 1989. They raised three beautiful daughters, Faith, Lindsie and Jocelyn.
Eldon is survived by his mother, Shirley Engen; wife of 30 years, Linda Engen; daughters, Faith (Devin) Conaway, Lindsie (Jason) Gray and Jocelyn (Patrick) Dorman; grandsons, Ryder and Bridger Conaway; brother, Bryan (Lori) Engen; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Harold Engen.
Eldon would say, “It’s OK if we are lost. We are family and we love each other. That’s all that matters.”
We are lost without you Eldon, our beloved husband, dad, brother, son, grandpa, uncle, cousin and friend.
Funeral services begin at 1 p.m. Monday at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel in Great Falls, 1410 13th St. South.
Condolences for the family may be shared online at SchniderFuneralHome.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
