Jeremiah David Case, 39, of Gillette, died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, by suicide. This came as a heart-wrenching shock to all those who knew him well.
Memorial services begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 17 in Walden, Colorado, at the Wattenberg Center. For more information/RSVP go to remembermiah23@gmail.com.
Jeremiah was a vibrant and adventurous soul, born on June 11, 1983, in Laramie, Wyoming. His life was filled with joy.
Mr. Case had a big personality that drew people towards him, and he cherished his family deeply. He was in awe of the Colorado and Wyoming mountains, and often spoke of fulfilling his dream of exploring the rugged wilderness of Alaska. He lived life to the fullest and inspired others to do the same.
Mr. Case was a storyteller with great charisma, and had many stories to tell! He lived a life full of diversity and richness. His unique ability to find humor in even the most ordinary situations made him an exceptional listener and friend. He had a natural gift for lifting others out of difficult times and spreading joy with his captivating tales.
Mr. Case was the type of guy that made friends quickly and was always willing to offer a helping hand. He was a "hand," a cowboy through and through! During the summers when he worked for the Boettcher Ranch, his younger brothers, Sy and Tanner would spend the summers with him. He taught them some foundational skills about ranching, and he never let them or anyone else forget that “he taught them everything they know!” The stories they share will keep them entertained for the rest of their lives!
A poem that he and his brother Tanner would share aloud before riding broncs is as follows:
As we live the Cowboy Way, protection what we pray, We don't know our fate, outside of the gate, If our ride sees trouble, sends angels on the double, For in the Lord we rest, let our life past your test, By pure grace we're saved, Lord ride with us, For your way is paved, that's the Cowboy Way, And for what real Cowboys pray.
Mr. Case was highly regarded by his current employers of Powder River Construction Company in Gillette. He set the bar for a positive work ethic, always showing up early and greeting his colleagues with a warm smile and a friendly hello. His upbeat attitude was contagious, and he was rarely seen in a bad mood, making him a joy to work with.
His passing has left a void in the hearts of those who knew and loved him well. His memory will live on as a source of comfort and inspiration. He will be forever cherished and deeply missed by family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing him.
Jeremiah is survived by his parents, Tom and Shawnae Case; brothers, Tanner and Sy Case; children, Marcus, Braxton and Lexi Case; grandparents, Buck and Marilyn Huston; and uncles, aunts, cousins, nephews and nieces.
Online condolences may be expressed at gillettenewsrecord.com.
