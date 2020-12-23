Former Gillette resident Tammy Rae Conklin, 55, of Black Hawk, South Dakota, died Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at Rapid City Monument Health of cancer with her son by her side.
She was born Sept. 24, 1965, to Patricia Jane Conklin.
A fiercely strong and independent single mom, she lived the majority of her life in Black Hawk, and the Black Hills were in her blood.
She worked hard no matter what job she held and gave it her all to provide for her family.
She loved the outdoors, and whether time was spent in her yard, on a Harley, shooting guns or behind her camera, she made sure she spent it enjoying the nature of the Hills. Believe it or not, she was an avid birdwatcher and has hundreds of noteworthy pictures of them, raptors being her favorite to photograph.
Her sunrise and sunset pictures graced us on the KOTA news with Mr. Modrick several times.
Ms. Conklin is survived by her mother, Patricia Conklin; sisters, Robin Lehman and Rhonda Conklin; children, Tania Conklin and David Mortensbak; one nephew; and three grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Edward and Winefred Claunch; and special friend, Dean "Tate" Stroup.
A celebration of life will be planned sometime soon after the new year and will be announced on the Kirk Funeral Home of Rapid City website.
