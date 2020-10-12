Tod Leon Schartz
Tod Leon Schartz, 58, died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in Aurora, Colorado, from a brief health battle.
Mr. Schartz was born Feb. 14, 1962, to Orville and Muruth (Lair) Schartz in Great Bend, Kansas. He was later joined by two sisters.
His parents divorced and his mom remarried John H. Woolman, where another sister joined the family.
Due to his stepfather’s job, the family relocated to Gillette in 1977. Mr. Schartz graduated from Campbell County High School in 1981 and married his soul mate, Shelley Jones, in Orem, Utah, in 1983.
Shortly after marrying they moved to Beaver, Utah. They welcomed six children with great enthusiasm and love.
Growing up, being the only boy was at times a challenge, but he found his place in the outdoors. He loved going to rendezvous, black powder events, mountain man stuff, survival and search and rescue, along with guns, knives, food, cooking and karate.
He was a very loving and caring person who could be counted on for anything. His huge heart and love for others was his core quality. His wife and children were his greatest accomplishment and he would brag about them often.
Mr. Schartz worked various jobs throughout his life. At the time of his death he was working for Life Connections. He loved his job, co-workers and clients.
He is survived by his wife, Shelley; children Jody Woolman, Danyelle Fischer, Jessica Schartz, Megan Harward, Mitchell Schartz and Natasha Schartz; 12c grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sisters, TaWaynda Babich, Tammy Edmonson and Jonene Means; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and dear lifelong friends.
Preceding him in death were his mother, father, stepfather, maternal and paternal grandparents, aunts, uncles and a brother-in-law.
Cremation has taken place along with services in Utah and in Gillette.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.