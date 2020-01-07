Ronald Cade Flowers
Ronald Cade Flowers, 61, of Gillette died Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Campbell County Health Hospice House after a short battle with cancer.
He was born in Cheyenne to Daphne Nussbaum and C.D. “Bill” Flowers.
Mr. Flowers owned and operated his own welding business, as well as working for shops around town. He enjoyed building his home and fabricating many items, from keychains to rafters.
He was a friend to many and always had a kind word of encouragement to share in his own unique way. He loved to ride motorcycles and smoke cigars. He laughed easily and always had a dog to ride shotgun. He was well-traveled throughout his life.
Mr. Flowers is survived by his sister, Karen, of Nashville, Tennessee; and many friends he met along the way.
Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
