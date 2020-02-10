Former Gillette resident Randy Lynn Charon, 69, of Hurricane, Utah, died Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at his home.
A celebration of life is June 27 in Gillette.
Mr. Charon was born in Lead, South Dakota, Jan. 20, 1951, to Vernon and Lois Charon. He grew up in Leeds, North Dakota, where he graduated from high school in 1969.
He married Lorraine Reamer May 16, 1972, and they were married 22 years before she died. They had five daughters.
He married Deb Thatcher Feb. 17, 1996, and added four sons to the family.
He worked in many different fields and lived in many different states. He had many hobbies including fishing, camping, gardening, and he loved to get a bargain. But his favorite thing was to be with his family, especially the grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mr. Charon is survived by his wife, Deb; siblings, Lonnie, Vicky, Cindy, Bonnie and Becky; daughters, Brandie Wise, Jodi Charon, Theresa Charon, Bridget Cole and Kodi Charon; sons, Jeremy Jaques, Josh Jaques, Joey Jaques and Chris Jaques; 23 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Lorraine; brother, Scott; one nephew; and one granddaughter.
He made a great impact on everyone in his life and he will be greatly missed.
Condolences may be attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
