Former Gillette resident, Kaylen Eileen Gehrke, of Longview, Texas, passed away suddenly on Monday, July 11, 2022, after having an emergency medical event in the Kisatchie National Forest in southwest Natchitoches Parish, Louisiana.
Employed by Cultural Resource Analysts in Shreveport, Louisiana, it was her first day on the job with two other co-workers conducting archaeological surveys in that forest for the U.S. Forest Service. That day turned tragic when Kaylen collapsed from heat stroke. Efforts provided at the scene were unsuccessful in resuscitating her.
Kaylen was born Dec. 1, 1997, in Miles City, Montana, to Ronald and Betsy (Becker) Gehrke.
She was a 2016 graduate of Golden High School in Golden, Colorado, and earned a bachelor's degree in forensic anthropology and a minor in Spanish from the University of Montana in Missoula, Montana, in 2019. She had recently moved to Longview, Texas, from Montana to be with her parents and sister, Kylie, and was excited to begin her career in anthropology.
Donations may be made in Kaylen’s name to the national non-profit organization “TWLOHA – To Write Love on Her Arms,” which was her favorite charity, at www.twloha.com.
A funeral mass was held at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church July 20. Burial followed in the Forsyth, Montana cemetery.
For full obituary, and to leave condolences for the family, please visit stevensonandsons.com.
Condolences also may be attached to this notice at gillettenewsrecord.com.
