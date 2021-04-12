Lucille Cudmore, 91 of Spearfish, South Dakota, died Friday, April 9, 2021, at Crook County Memorial Hospital in Sundance.
Funeral services begin at 2 p.m. Tuesday at United Methodist Church in Spearfish with visitation one hour prior to the service.
A private family burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery.
For full obituary and online condolences, visit fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
Condolences also may be attached to this notice at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.