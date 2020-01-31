DuWayne Neether Jan 31, 2020 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DuWayne Neether DuWayne Neether, 85, of Gillette died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Close to Home Hospice. Arrangements are pending with Gillette Memorial Chapel. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News A methane blue 21-2 Camels, Bolts and Broncs compete in 3-team meet Katie Sowers trailblazer as 1st woman coach at Super Bowl How to bet on the Super Bowl as legal sport betting spreads China locked down 50 million people and has to keep them fed From Paris to Arizona, Iowans will caucus around the globe Trump trial end in sight as vote nears on more witnesses Fever alarms, paranoia as masked passengers fly from China Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCrash closes icy Highway 50Local charges dropped against woman charged in federal drug caseGillette family picks up the pieces after Sunday night's house fireJury trial begins for two men charged with 27 counts of animal crueltyPlea agreement for student who brought guns to schoolHobby Lobby opens Gillette storeNo injuries after house fireDefendant in animal cruelty case says he loved his animalsSeamus Casey Disney+ episode to air Friday3 trees damaged in drag racing at Sports Complex Images Videos CommentedTrump treats the military like slaves (5)Duane 'Rabbit' P. Larson (2)Rep. Liz Cheney to stay in House, decline Wyoming Senate run (2)Christensen resigns from commission (1)Ruth Ann Haug (1)Man pleads guilty to theft, fraud of Scouts and elderly woman (1)Man dies after fight at Missoula homeless shelter (1)Don't ignore high school hockey (1)Developer restores century-old Jackson cabin (1)Conditions at bus barn drive school officials to plead their case (1) Latest e-Edition Gillette News Record To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Featured Businesses News Record 1201 W. Second St., Gillette, WY 82716 307-682-9306 Currently Open Website CAM-PLEX 1635 Reata Drive, Gillette, WY 82718 307-682-0552 Currently Open Website CORE 307 Orthopedic & Spine Physical Therapy 548 Running W Drive, Gillette, WY 82718 307-670-9444 Currently Open Website Momentum Physical Therapy 305 W. Lakeway Rd, Gillette, WY 82718 307-696-6045 Currently Open Website Gillette Reproductive Health 1304 W. 4th Street, Gillette, WY 82716 307-682-8110 Website Campbell County Cemetery District 804 S Emerson Ave, Gillette, WY 82716 307-682-3125 Website Campbell County Recreation Center Wright Wyoming 250 Shoshone Ave, Gillette, WY 82718 307-682-8527 Currently Open Website Events Powder River Transportation / Coach, USA 1700 E US Highway 14-16, Gillette, WY 82716 307-682-0960 Website Ads 307 Realty Team 39 Town Center Dr., Suite 100, Gillette, WY 82718 307-670-8307 Currently Open Website Ads Camel Country Clinic 1206 W 4th St Ste 2, Gillette, WY 82716 307-685-3733 Find a local business Top Newspaper Ads Tower West Best Western Powder Pass Nordic Skiers Bulletin
