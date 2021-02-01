On Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, Michael Pryce Collins, 67, was called home to be with the Lord after battling ALS (Lou Gehrig’s disease) at home, surrounded by family.
Memorial services begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Journey Church, 3601 Southern Drive, Gillette. Mike’s memorial services also will be available on live stream at journeychurchgillette.com.
Mike was born Dec. 12, 1953, to D.D. "Pete" and Peggy (Hays) Collins in Laramie. As a child he lived in Cheyenne, Loveland, Colorado, and Belle Fourche, South Dakota.
It was in his high school years in Belle Fourche where he met the love of his life, Patricia Somervold. Mike and Patricia were married June 20, 1973.
Mike and Pat welcomed two sons into their lives, Christopher and Matthew Collins.
Mike joined the army and after his service was finished, moved his family to Gillette and began his career with McCullogh Gas, Western Gas/Anadarko for 38 years before retiring.
In his spare time, Mike loved to golf, hunt, fish and many other outdoor sports. Mike also enjoyed tinkering with things in the garage where the boys quickly learned he was protective of his tools.
He also loved to spend time at the property with his family, but above all he loved to watch football every weekend and cheer on his favorite team, the Green Bay Packers.
He was preceded in death by his parents, D.D. "Pete" and Peggy (Hays) Collins; grandparents, Don Collins and Vera Collins, and O.B "Tuffy" and Esther Hays; brother, Roy Collins; and cousin, Kevin Collins.
Mike is survived by his wife, Patricia Collins; their boys, Christopher (Carrie) and Matthew Collins, all of Gillette; brothers, Craig (Michelle) Collins of Douglas, Patt (Donna) Collins of Laramie and Steve Collins of Gillette; sisters, CJ "Cathy" (Kevin) Leslie of Rock River, Wyoming, and Lori (Troy) Guffy of Lexington, Tennessee; uncles, Tim (Jackie) Collins and Rick Hays, both of Laramie; nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
