William “Will” Leonard Jr., 24, passed away Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020.
A memorial service begins at 10 a.m. Friday at Gillette Memorial Chapel with Pastor Dan Holden officiating.
Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Gillette Memorial Chapel.
Will was born Sept. 17, 1996, in Gillette, the youngest child to Duane and Jolene Leonard. Hew was raised in Gillette and attended school in Campbell County.
Will started working in the oil field and in just a short time began his own company. He was the proud owner of Double L Services. He established an exceptionally good reputation with all company men he worked with and was well-liked by everyone he met over the years in the work field.
In his younger years, Will enjoyed spending time with his family, especially BMX and all the traveling he did to go to all the races. He always had a passion for anything with wheels and always making upgrades to the vehicles he owned.
Will always enjoyed picking on people and giving them a hard time. He had a collection of shoes, hats and sunglasses that were all priorities to him.
As he got older, he worked hard running his company, always taking the baby to the shop to learn how to take over. He also enjoyed spending time with the girls and taking them to do fun things.
He enjoyed spending time outdoors camping and riding his new Razor he got this summer.
Will is greatly missed by his parents; sisters, Cassandra (Matt) Veal and Roni (Arthur Allen) Leonard; his fiancée, Destani Dulany; and his girls, Savahanna, Brystal and baby Burk; nephews, Ashton, Oliver and baby Allen, who is still in the oven; niece, Maggie; grandparents, Betty and Bill Clouse; fur son, “big dog” Chico; and numerous cousins, aunts and uncles.
Will was preceded in death by his grandma, Della Anderson; grandpa, Jimmy Anderson; and his aunts, LaVonn Orkney and Raylynn Leonard.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in Will’s name in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette WY 82716.
All donations will be used to start a college fund for his girls.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
