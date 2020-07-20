Floyd Sigurd Thompson, 50, of Las Vegas, Nevada, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020, at Desert Springs Medical Center in Las Vegas.
Floyd was born May 22, 1970, in Sheridan to Terry and Wanda Thompson.
Floyd attended grade school in Plainview, Nebraska, and junior high and high school in Wright.
He was employed by Goodwill Industries as a manager at the time of his death.
He married Trinise Green on Sept. 22, 2001. They had two children and later divorced.
He is survived by his one true joy, his children, Tyler and Jasmine Thompson of Phoenix, Arizona; parents, Terry Thompson of Neligh Nebraska, and Champ and Wanda Steele of Gillette; brothers, Terry (Todd) Thompson of Moorcroft, Gene Thompson of Gillette and Josh and Corey Steele of Wright; and sisters, Tammy Thompson of Gillette and Brandi Jackson of Killeen, Texas.
No more snow Floyd, no more snow.
No services are planned at this time.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
