A celebration of life service for Clynton Arthur William Carnahan, 49, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Eagles Lodge in Gillette.
Mr. Carnahan was born Aug. 1, 1972, in Frankfurt, Germany, to Raymond Carnahan and Elaine (Charlie) Gearhart. He was raised in Gillette by his mother and stepfather, Bob Gearhart. He went to school in Gillette until the 11th grade.
He had a daughter, Bryanna Veatch with Heather Veatch on July 17, 1990. He later married Rona Reusser on Sept. 8, 1991. He and Rona had two children, Timothy Lucas on July 12, 1991, and Tasha Ariel on June 23, 1995. They later divorced in July 2002. He remained a bachelor for the rest of his life though he had many close girlfriends.
He died Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at Campbell County Memorial Hospital of a heart attack.
He held many jobs, from pizza delivery/manager to installing appliances. He finally found his calling when went to work at Thunder Basin Ford in September 2014. He started on the rack and the last two years he was in parts. He also managed Rolling Hills Mobile Home Park from Aug. 1, 2020, until present.
His hobbies included playing darts and fishing. The last five years have been fishing every weekend. His family and friends learned not to bother him on the weekends all year long. There wasn’t much he couldn’t do from working on computers to mechanics, including helping his dad with his Corvette, which eventually would have been his.
He is survived by his mother, Charlie Gearhart; stepfather, Bob Gearhart; three children, Bryan Veatch of Pontoon Beach, Illinois, Timothy Carnahan of Gillette and Tasha Carnahan of Gillette; and two grandchildren.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716. Condolences may also be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
