Mirven J. Crook "JR," 51, of Gillette went to his Heavenly home Sunday, May 8, 2022.
Celebration of life begins at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 14 at Abiding Grace Lutheran Church, 707 Bridger St. with a potluck meal train. For questions, contact Val Hofmeister at 307-299-2068.
JR was born to Mirven and Marie Crook Aug. 3, 1970, in Sheridan, Wyoming.
JR is survived by his wife of 25 years, and the love of his life, Andi; children, Ashley (Aaron) Gray, Joseph Crook and Colten Crook; grandchildren, Serenity Gray, Faith Gray and Tyler Gray; brothers, Pat (Cindy) Crook and David Crook; nephews, Nate (Kayla) Crook, Jeremy Crook and Brad Crook; nieces, Chelsea Crook Sebastian (Kevin), Brie Crook, Maure Sebastian and Nicole Crook.
This paid obituary was provided by family.
