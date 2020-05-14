Janet Lou Paulson entered Heaven the morning of Sunday, April 5, 2020.
She was born April 13, 1931, to Fred and Jenny Paulson in Woonsocket, South Dakota.
Jan chose a life dedicated to helping others and became a registered nurse. She served in a wide variety of positions for more than 30 years, including pediatrics, recovery, nursing homes, supervisor and as director of nursing.
Part of Jan’s DNA was she needed to feel she was valued and contributing in a positive way to society. She retired from nursing and worked for Pioneer Cleaning/Captain Clean and Campbell County School District for several years.
In May 2012, Jan decided to volunteer for the school district with the Title I Resource Center and Ready 4 Learning Pre-K. She often said that was the most fun she had in her life.
Thank you Jackie Caffee and Kristine Anderson for sharing yourselves and enriching her life with your precious 4-year-olds! To all the staff and families that use the Resource Center, she enjoyed connecting with you.
Jan worked in Lincoln, Annette, Logan and Lawson Shuck’s home providing housekeeping services for several years and loved being part of their “family.” It was a loving partnership of mutual blessings with the occasional cup of tea and life shared.
Jan had the ability of entering deep into your heart and becoming more than a friend. She became family to many people, including Anita and Dan Weischedel; Tamaira, Andrew and Naomi Morel; Erin, Wells and Leonore Dycus; Lincoln, Annette, Logan and Lawson Shuck; James Williams; Ardis Gingery; Delores and Kayla Huravitch; Margie Conley; Rollo and Karen Williams; Frank Nelson; Elaine Schaffer; Corteney Jones; Rosanne Okeson; Mary Lou Linder; Maria Macias; Frank Taylor; Scott and Lois Worden; and many more!
Thank you, Jan, for all the years of love, laughter, loyalty, stories, creating memories and entrusting us to carry on your family legacy. Not family by blood — family by choice and our love flowed both directions.
We loved your spirit for adventure, willingness to learn, incredible crafts, faith, capacity to love and accept us … quirks included!
She raised a multitude of loving cat companions throughout her life and frequently shared their antics.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and an infant brother, Richard.
Jan’s friends and family will gather in a celebration of her life when circumstances allow.
In her honor it may have to include hamburgers, pizza, Perkins tomato basil soup and Diet Coke. She loved sharing time and food together!
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
