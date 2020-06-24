Gillette resident Zella "Fern" Harnish, 78, died March 22, 2020.
A graveside Service for Mrs. Harnish begins at 11 a.m. July 11 at Sheridan Municipal Cemetery.
She was born April 14, 1941, to Lee Roy and Velma Fay (Donaldson) Harnish, joining sister Frances (Smith). They made their home in Buffalo. In time, they were joined by three more sisters, Florence (Guest), Fay (McClelland) and Phyllis Faith (Craig).
After graduating from high school, she married Roy Albert Butler in 1957 and they moved to San Pablo, California, and their son, Danny Lee was born.
By 1959, the family had moved on to Worland, where Mr. Butler was working for a lumber clearing company and they were joined by their daughter, Debbie Marie, born that same year 1959.
They, and she made her way in life with the help of her loving parents in caring and raising Danny and Debbie while she worked two jobs. During the day, she worked at Brown Drug Store and by night at the Golden Steer in Sheridan.
By 1964-65, she met and married Ronald Deloss Blanchard. For a short time, the family moved to California until Mr. Blanchard got a job in the oil field, which then took the family to Rock Springs, Cut Bank, Montana, and on to Gillette, when in 1969 they were joined by a daughter, Cynthia Diane.
In 1970, the family moved to Las Palmas in the Canary Islands of Spain. They returned to the United States for a short time to Story until January 1973, when they were transferred to Aberdeen, Scotland.
She loved Scotland and the way of life there as she watched her children grow up.
By 1986-87, they moved back to Gillette and divorced.
She met and married Deiter Hinz in 1988-89 and they made their home in Sparwood, British Columbia, and Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada, until their divorce in 2008.
In 2013 due to Alzheimer's disease, she decided to return to Wyoming to be close to her children until the time of her death.
Mrs. Harnish very much loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and spending as much time as possible with them.
Everyone was her friend. "Move it and groove it" or "shake it and bake it" were her favorite sayings for family, friends and staff at the nursing home. She loved to sew quilts, Christmas stockings, doll clothes, cloth dolls and many other arts and crafts projects she could find to make for someone.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one grandson, Daniel Saint.
Survivors include son, Danny Blanchard; daughters, Debbie Reimers and Cindy Newmark; and many wonderful grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.