Verna Marie Stout
Verna Marie Stout, 60, of Gillette died Thursday, March 5, 2020, from complications associated with cancer at Campbell County Memorial Hospital.
Services will be at a later date.
She was born July 17, 1959, in Meeteetse to Harold “Lucky” and Myrna Phelps, the second child of four.
She married Larry C. Biebinger Sr. and they had three children, Michale, Michael and Melinda Biebinger. After their divorce, she would go on to marry three more times.
She enjoyed hunting, playing darts and spending time with friends.
She was a member of the Moose Lodge and the Eagles.
Mrs. Stout is survived by her three children; 11 grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
She was preceded in death by her father; grandfather; grandmother; and her fourth husband.
She will be missed by her family and friends.
Condolences may be attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.