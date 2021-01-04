Rose Mary Ewalt, 61, went peacefully to heaven on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at St. Vincent’s in Billings, Montana.
Memorial services begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at Walker Funeral Home with Kenna Rose officiating.
Rose was born July 9, 1959, to Joseph J. and Rose F. (Hixon) Cassady in Union Town, Pennsylvania.
Rose moved to Butte, Montana, in 1964, where she attended school and met the love of her life, Pops (Clarence) Ewalt.
They started their family in 1976 with their first son, KJ (Kenny); their daughter, Stormy, in 1978; their son, Bobby (Robert), in 1981; and their daughter, Kelly, in 1982.
Rose and Clarence moved to Gillette in the 1980s, where they made their home and raised their kids. After 27 years of living together, they decided to tie the knot on May 12, 2003.
Through her years, Rose enjoyed many kinds of jobs, but her favorite was home health. She enjoyed watching her “pearl” show and monkey show on Facebook.
Rose also enjoyed all her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
In her spare time, she enjoyed camping, family gatherings, Christmas, shopping and Starbucks.
In October, she finally got the dogs of her dreams and enjoyed every minute she had with them. Jack Daniels and Posey Ray were the lights of her life.
Rose is survived by her husband, Clarence (Pops) Ewalt; children, KJ, Stormy (Doug), Bobby (Cheyenne) and Kelly (Brandon); sister, Beaner (Raymond); brother, Jimmy; along with numerous nieces and nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; mother- and father-in-law; eight sisters; five brothers; son, Brandon; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial has been established in Rose’s name to benefit Campbell County Home Health.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
