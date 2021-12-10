Former Gillette resident LeRoy "Buzz" Hanson of Spearfish, South Dakota, died Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at the VA hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
A graveside service begins at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17 at Black Hills National Cemetery.
LeRoy was born Feb. 13, 1948, in Bowman, North Dakota. He started his school days at Sunny Slope country school south of Marmarth, North Dakota, he then attended high school in Baker, Montana, graduating in 1966.
He served his country during the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged. He was a lifetime member of VFW Post 7756.
On Sept. 25, 1968, he married the love of his life, Roberta Kaye Sonsalla. Together they went on many adventures that took them to many places, including Hawaii and Alaska. They also enjoyed many evenings of dancing and fun with friends at the AmericanLegion in Gillette.
Mr. Hanson was a dedicated and hard worker. He worked on the VVV Ranch near Sentinel Butte, North Dakota. In 1976, he left the ranch to go to work in the oilfield, he started with John’s Oilfield Service then he went to work for Luff Exploration in North Dakota and Wyoming, working for them for 37 years before retiring Dec. 1, 2014, to Spearfish, where he lived until his passing.
He never met a stranger; he would strike up a conversation with anyone and possibly tell them a joke.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Kaye Hanson; daughters, Joleen Torres, Stephanie Hanson and Lea Hanson; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; siblings, Sonny, Melva, Dean, Gene and Rodney; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Winfred and Tootsie Hanson; and two brothers, Wayne and Larry.
Memorials and condolences may be sent to the Hanson Family at 1810 River View Circle, Spearfish, SD 57783.
Condolences also may be attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.