Ethan Points, 18, of Bismarck, North Dakota, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.
A memorial service begins at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 13 at Zion Lutheran Church, 413 E Ave. D, Bismarck. A livestream of the service will be available on the funeral home’s website.
Visitation and prayer service is from noon-2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12 at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway in Bismarck.
Ethan was born Sept. 15, 2002, and was raised in Bismarck. If you knew Ethan, you knew he had a goofy side. He loved to pull pranks and make jokes, especially with his family. Ethan was an avid hunter and fisherman, spending most of his free time out in nature.
He graduated from Legacy High School this past spring and had just begun his freshman year at Bismarck State College. Ethan was planning to pursue a career in law enforcement. If you asked him what he was most looking forward to in his career, he was quick to tease that he would be pulling over his uncle, John, as his first act as a police officer.
He is survived by his parents, Carrie (Jeff) Gleich of Bismarck, and Joshua (Tammy) Points of Gillette; siblings, Dreyson, Breyleigh, Devon and Logan; grandparents, Donny and Sandy and Linda and Mike; aunts and uncles, John (Chelsea), Rob (Michell), Jenny (Justin), Chrissy (Brian), Nicole (Billy), Megan (Evan), and Paige; and many loving cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Marty Points; great-grandparents, Robert Points and Margie Points, Charles Leach, Tony Gleich, and Joan and Ervin Schiermeister; uncles, Tom Gleich, Pat Gleich and Dennis Gleich; and cousin, Renae Points.
To share memories of Ethan and to view the service livestream, go to parkwayfuneral.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
