Verlin G. Duvall was born Jan. 16, 1932, in Gillette, Wyoming. Verlin grew up on the Duvall Family Cattle Ranch near Rozet.
Verlin attended Rozet School where he played basketball and was an honor student. After graduation, Verlin worked as a mechanic and then served in the Army during the Korean War.
After an honorable discharge, he married the love of his life, Judith Kimball Hatfield. They had two children: Michael and Debra.
Verlin attended Sheridan College and the University of Wyoming where he received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Range and Wildlife Management. Upon college graduation, Verlin worked for the Soil Conservation Service in Valentine, Nebraska.
Wanting to move closer to his family, he took a job in the oilfield near Upton, Wyoming. Verlin and family moved from Upton to the family ranch near Rozet and he then worked for Belle Fourche Pipeline, a division of True Oil. Verlin retired in 1978 from the oilfield. Verlin then farmed alfalfa hay and combined alfalfa seed the rest of his life. He loved the land and his work.
Verlin loved cars and bought a new car every couple of years. He also had numerous old cars, pickups, tractors, a 1936 RD4 Caterpillar bulldozer, and assorted farm machinery. Verlin could get any engine or machine to run, often machining his own parts.
Verlin specifically loved his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He was fun-loving and adventurous. He built go-carts, rode motorcycles and snowmobiles. Verlin always had a fun activity for the children to do on the ranch.
Verlin is survived by his wife, Judith Duvall of Rozet; children, Michael Duvall of Santa Monica and Debra Miller (Gerry) of Laramie; grandchildren, Jake Miller (Rebecca) and great-grandchild, Landyn; Holly Bray (Nolan) and great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Maddie, Allie, Elliana, and Orrin of Gillette, Zach Miller (Luna) and great-grandchild, Leo of Los Angeles.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the American Legion Post #42, 200 Rockpile Blvd., Gillette, WY 82716.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.