Former Gillette resident Sharon Kay (Dikoff) Lind, 74, died Thursday, May 21, 2020, of cancer at her daughter's home in Minnesota.
A celebration of life begins at 11 a.m. Aug. 8 at Wild Prairie Lodge, 25914 BIA 3, Whitehorse, South Dakota, 18 miles east of Timber Lake.
Sharon was born June 8, 1945, in Mobridge, South Dakota, to Russell and Mary Anderson.
Sharon and husband Kenneth D. Dikoff were married 38 years until his passing in 1999. They were the parents of sons, Kenneth Dean and Shane; and daughter Tahni; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
The couple lived in Gillette from 1977-1989.
She worked as a secretary in construction until launching into various handcrafted gift ventures over the years, including Green Tree Creations.
She later married Edward Lind and lived in Omak, Washington.
A woman of deep faith, when asked what she might want on her headstone, she simply said it all: “She listened to their hearts.”
Sharon is survived by son, Shane Dikoff of Surprise, Arizona; daughter, Tahni Cullen of Hugo, Minnesota, and their families; brothers, Boyd and John Anderson; sister, Rosannah Stone; and many nieces and nephews.
Cards may be sent to Roberts Family Life Celebration Home, 555 Centennial Drive SW, Forest Lake, MN 55025.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
