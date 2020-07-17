Dorthy ‘Mikey’
Allred Shutters
Dorthy “Mikey” Allred Shutters, 76, of Gillette died Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center of alcohol-induced dementia.
She was born July 7, 1943, in Lovell to Floyd and Marcella (Graham) Allred. She spent her early childhood on the family farm before later moving to town.
She graduated from Lovell High School in 1961. After graduation, she attended beauty school.
She lived in various places, but most of all she enjoyed her life in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
She enjoyed sewing, quilting and designing dolls and was incredibly talented with her hands.
She eventually bought Tavern on the Green in Colorado Springs. She enjoyed making people laugh and listened to many stories from her customers.
Mrs. Sutters is survived by her sister, Arletta Lombardo; sons, Kevin E. Siler of Henderson, Nevada, and Michael L. Veis of Payton, Colorado; daughter, Traci L. Shutters of Gillette; four grandchildren; and one great-grandson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers; two sisters; and son, Jerome A. Anderson.
Condolences may be expressed at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.