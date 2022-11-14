Tom F. Davis, 85, of Moorcroft died Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at his home.
Funeral services begin at 2 p.m. Thursday at First Presbyterian Church in Moorcroft, with Voy Cox officiating. Burial to follow in the Moorcroft Cemetery.
Tom was born Aug. 15, 1937, in Sundance, Wyoming, to Tex and Isabel (Zimmerschied) Davis of Moorcroft. He grew up cowboying, but his work also included road construction, all things related to the oil field, and over-the-road trucking. However, his heart was always in ranching.
While working a construction job in Casper he met Angie Manderfeld. They married Oct. 8, 1960, and had three children: John Davis of Oshoto, Kris Davis of Wenatchee, Washington, and Kathy Sabe of Billings, Montana.
Mr. Davis was a founding member of the Moorcroft Jubilee, and a member of the Crook County Horseman's Association and the Moorcroft Rodeo Club. He was instrumental in the construction of the Moorcroft arena. He also served as Crook County commissioner and volunteer firefighter.
Mr. Davis enjoyed fishing and camping in the Big Horns, and hunting elk; the last of which he harvested last year. After he and Angie's retirement in 2004 they moved to the family place south of Oshoto where most summer nights you could find him sitting on the back deck, swatting flies with a toddy in hand, enjoying the view of the Tower and watching the wildlife.
He never met a stranger and will be missed by friends and family.
Tom is survived by his wife of 62 years, Angie; his three children; sister, Donna Garrison; one niece; and one nephew.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Tex and Isabel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Tom's name are suggested to benefit the Oshoto Volunteer Fire Department, Zone 25. Donations can be sent to 1754 D Road, Moorcroft, WY 82721.
Condolences may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.