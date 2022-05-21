James ‘Jim’ Beam
James “Jim” Beam, 83, of Gillette died Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at his home.
Jim was born May 11, 1939, in Olathe, Kansas, to Roy and Lois Beam. He was one of four boys.
He graduated from Mulberry High School in 1956. He and his brothers joined the Air Force after high school where they served four years.
Mr. Beam met the love of his life, Peggy, when they were young and got married soon after and shared 63 wonderful years of marriage. They lived most of their lives in Kansas until moving to Wyoming in the early 1990s where he worked as a Federal coal mine inspector for many years until his retirement.
In his retirement, the couple traveled, enjoying many trips to Las Vegas with their friends and family, and loved going on Alaskan cruises any chance they could.
He was loved very much by his family and will be missed dearly. He was the best father and grandfather anyone could have.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy; and his parents.
Jim is survived by his son, Scott Beam; three grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
