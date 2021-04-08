Riley Jacob Timmons, 40, of Gillette died Saturday, March 27, 2021, of a sudden and massive heart attack while at home.
A celebration of life will be held in Gillette at a later time.
He was born July 24, 1980, in Sturgis, South Dakota, to John and Cathy (Wenzel) Timmons. He attended rural schools in Enning and Maurine, South Dakota, and high school in Faith, South Dakota.
Later he attended Western Dakota Tech in Rapid City, South Dakota. After receiving a degree in mechanics, he accepted a position at Thunder Basin Ford in Gillette, Halliburton and then the Rawhide coal mine.
As a child, he loved riding bicycles, riding horses, playing in the sandbox, making his own toys with electrical tape, fishing and many years of 4-H.
In high school, he was a proud Longhorn football player, wearing No. 58, which was later worn by his brothers.
When not in school activities and working after school, he worked in the family catering business and on the ranch. He loved tinkering from a young age and working on small engines before he was even a teenager. He worked, played and fought with four siblings.
Mr. Timmons married Marissa McCaskill on Sept. 22, 2012, and together they had two beautiful girls, Autumn and Harper. They truly were meant for each other. He absolutely cherished all of his girls.
He loved spending time with his family whether on a project around the house, watching "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" or dancing in the kitchen with the kids while Mrs. Timmons cooked.
Mr. Timmons is survived by his beloved wife, Marissa; and their two daughters, Autumn and Harper; parents, John and Cathy Timmons; siblings, Bonnie, James, Robert and Charles Timmons; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
He was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents.
Condolences may be attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
