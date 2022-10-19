Jose “Joe” Erdoiza, 75, of Gillette, died Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center, Joliet, Illinois, from injuries from a fall.
A funeral service will begin at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 25, at Gillette Memorial Chapel; burial will follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
Visitation will take place from 4-7 p.m., Monday, Oct. 24, at Gillette Memorial Chapel.
Joe, known to everyone as Big Joe, was born March 4, 1947, in Bilbao, Spain, to Julian and Maria Erdoiza. At the age of 17, he came to America with his family, settling in Boise.
He found a career with Boilermakers in the early '70s, starting in Local 187 in Salt Lake City and soon after transferred to Local 101 in Denver. He helped build the first water tower in Gillette and helped with the building of Wyodak. He finished his career in 2014 with more than 70,000 hours of service.
He was hardworking; when he did take time for himself, he enjoyed hunting and trapshooting. Mr. Erdoiza was always willing to lend a hand to those who needed help. He will be remembered as an excellent welder; one of the best.
Joe is preceded in death by his family.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette WY 82716.
Condolences may also be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
