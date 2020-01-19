Irvin LaMarr ‘Buster’ Scherr
Irvin LaMarr “Buster” Scherr, 67, died Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, of natural causes at his home in Lennox, South Dakota.
Graveside services begin at 2 p.m. Friday at Mount Pisgah Cemetery in Gillette with the Rev. Gordon Harper officiating.
He was born Jan. 3, 1953, in Mobridge, South Dakota, to Jacob and Nettie (Meyers) Scherr.
He was raised on a farm outside of Timber Lake, South Dakota, and attended school there. He lived and worked in various places in South Dakota as well as Gillette.
Mr. Scherr is survived by his brothers, Joe and Jack, both of Gillette; sister, Clara Ann Herman of Timber Lake, South Dakota; and many nieces, nephews and their families.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters; and a nephew.
Arrangements are under the direction of Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory in Yankton, South Dakota.
Online condolences may be made at opsahlkostelfuneralhome.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
