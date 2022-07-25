Sharleen (Bassett) Benson, 83, of Gillette passed away peacefully, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Campbell County Health after a brief illness.
Funeral services begin at 10 a.m., Tuesday, July 26 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1500 O'Hara Drive in Gillette, with interment at 4 p.m. at Lovell Cemetery in Lovell, Wyoming. Family and friends are invited to attend. Visitation was from 4-7 p.m. Monday, July 25 at Gillette Memorial Chapel in Gillette.
Sharleen was born Sept. 26, 1938, to Paul Henry Bassett and Leah Maud (Goodrich) Bassett. She was the third of five children and was raised on the family farm just outside of Lovell.
After graduating high school, she married a handsome Cowley boy, Stanley Mortensen Benson. They were happily married for 46 years. To this union came their six children: Jan (Charles) Vincent of Colstrip, Montana, Joleen (Fred) Crosby of Thermopolis, Wyoming, Michael (Nicole) Benson of Gillette, Julie (Rick) Banks of Lovell, Malissa (Rick) Applegate of Gillette, and Mitchell Benson of Gillette.
Sharleen is survived by her six children; 22 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; two brothers and their wives, Clark and Carol Bassett and Henry Craig and Penny Bassett; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Leah Bassett; husband, Stan Benson; two sisters and their husbands, Myrtle and Bob Lynn and Enid and Gary Littlefield; and one infant great-granddaughter.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
