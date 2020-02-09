John Raymond Ledoux, 54, was born May 19, 1965, and went to be with the lord at 3 a.m., Feb. 4, 2020, in Gillette.
He passed away peacefully after a long battle with end-stage liver failure.
John was born in La Grande, Oregon, and grew up in Cove, Oregon.
He was known to be a fun-loving, God-fearing family man!
He was a carpenter by trade, who had a God-given gift for crafting with wood and blessing people with his unique gifts and talents. He was a singer, songwriter, poet and musician.
John loved the outdoors and enjoyed camping with his family and friends. He welcomed everyone as if they were blood and had a heart of compassion for those in need, human and animal.
John was preceded in death by his mother, Nancy Louise Schaffort; and father, André George Ledoux.
He is survived by sister, Dianne Louise (Ledoux) Hendrix; and daughters, Kara Danielle Ledoux, Shaunah Raye Stevens and Becky Lynn Stevens. John also is survived by his nine grandchildren, whom he cherished with all of his heart.
Memorial services will be held in Oregon later in the year to celebrate the life of his kind soul.
“Those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength; they will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary; they will walk and not be faint” (Isaiah 40:31).
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716. Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.