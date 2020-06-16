Olive Charlene (Points) Murray, 72, of Gillette passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020, after a short illness.
Charlene was born Dec. 8, 1947, in Weiser, Idaho, to Herbert Glen and Olive Blanch Points. She grew up in Baker, Oregon, and graduated in 1966 from Ontario High School in Ontario, Oregon.
She married Richard Murray on Sept. 2, 1967, after he came back from his service in 1966. They were happily married for 53 years, with Richard passing in December 2019.
They had their first daughter in 1970 and their son in 1974.
Charlene is survived by her children, Sandra Wilson and Richard Murray Jr.; grandchildren, Ashley Hallman (Steve Dickenson), Brittney Stoner, Michael Wilson, Joseph Wilson, Whitney Murray, Timothy Wilson, Connor Murray, Cameron Murray and Riley Murray; great-grandchildren, Kynlee and Kysen Groombridge; and numerous brothers, sisters and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; numerous brothers; one sister; daughter, Mary; and granddaughter, Stephanie.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
