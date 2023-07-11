Wesley A. Wile lost his three-year fight with cancer Friday, July 7, 2023, at his home.
Wes was born June 25, 1950, to Artist R. Wile and Alice M. (Whitford) Wile, in Sheridan, Wyoming.
He grew up in Sheridan and moved to Gillette in the 1990s, working as a mechanic and later a fuel truck driver.
Wes married Judy Percifield June 26, 1968, in Gillette and they were married 55 years. Together with Judy's 2-year-old son, Mychal Ted, they welcomed sons John Bert and Patrick Ray. He was so proud of his three sons and grandchildren and great-grands.
Wes is survived by his wife, Judy; children, Mychal Edmondson (Tammy), Bert Wile and Pat Wile (Heather); grandchildren, Tara, Maycyn, Braydee (Tessa), Hailey (Alex), Shayna (Larry), Jayde (Josie), and Lynda (Blake); 12 great-grands; two sisters, Carol (Jerry) Weigum of Big Horn, Wyoming and Bonnie (Ray) Cox of Sheridan; and brother Dave (Brenda) Wile.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents and in-laws.
Per his wishes, no services are planned.
This paid obituary was provided by family.
