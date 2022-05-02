Former Gillette resident, Eldora J. Groves, of West Linn, Oregon, died Saturday, April 16, 2022.
Eldora was born July 19, 1926, to Sarah “Maye” and Charlie McCall in Canon City, Colorado, but she spent her childhood in Oregon and early adulthood in Gillette.
In 1947, she married Clifford Groves of Gillette and several of his siblings still live in this area. The couple lived most of their married lives in West Linn, Oregon.
Eldora was the beloved mother of five children, Karen, Mike, Becky, Jill and Mark; grandmother of six; and great-grandmother of five.
She was preceded in death by Cliff (2003); parents; and three brothers.
At her request, there will be no memorial service. If you wish to make a donation in Eldora’s memory, please do so to the American Lung Association.
