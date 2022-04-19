Bertha Mae (Seeley) Billings, 82, passed away Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Monument Health Hospital in Rapid City, South Dakota, due to a lengthy illness, with her family by her side.
Celebration of life begins at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 24 at the Upton Community Center in Upton.
Bertha was born to Carl and Alma Seeley on Nov. 1, 1939, in Sundance, Wyoming, and was raised in Newcastle, Wyoming.
Bertha met the love of her life, Ray Allen Billings in Newcastle and married two weeks later on Sept. 2, 1958. They celebrated their life together for 64 years. They had five children together and raised them in Newcastle.
Bertha and Ray established residency in Jackson, Wyoming, in 1984, where they built the AOK Corral, Horse Creek Ranch and Big Game outfitting business until 2003. She had a passion for horses and loved the ranch.
They moved to Upton in 2003 to retire and enjoy their three daughters, 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Bertha’s passion was for her family, who she loved cooking for and throwing big family parties. She enjoyed fishing and camping. She loved following her grandchildren in all of their sporting events. In her later years she enjoyed playing Texas hold ’em. Bertha was known for her love for all, her infectious laugh and her spunky wit. She never gave up on life and always looked for the good in all.
Bertha leaves her husband, Ray Allen Billings of Upton; daughters, Cindy Hiatt-Webster of Vancouver, Washington, Alean Bujarski of Upton, and Mickie Remington of Upton; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and one great- great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her two sons, Edward Billings and Dennis Billings; two grandchildren, Michael Hiatt, and Marci Remington; two great-grandsons, Owen and Ein Remington; her parents; and siblings.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
