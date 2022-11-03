A mass of Christian burial for Dale Shelton, 89, of Buffalo, will begin at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Buffalo with Father Jim Heiser as celebrant.
A visitation will take place from 1-9 p.m. Thursday at the Harness Funeral Home, along with a vigil service at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Willow Grove Cemetery in Buffalo with the American Legion and VFW in charge of military graveside rites.
Mr. Shelton died Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at the Billings Clinic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.