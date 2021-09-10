Former Gillette resident, Nancy (Cornish) Kimsey, 82, passed peacefully into the Lord's arms on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Colorado.
Cremation has taken place and memorial services begin at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 13 at Schmidt Jones Funeral Home in Wray, Colorado.
Nancy was born at her Grandma Gilstrap’s boarding house in Wray, Colorado, to Velma Aughe and later adopted by Robert Cornish.
She grew up in Wray and loved school. She was very smart in math, spelling, and was on the Honor Roll Society and played the saxophone in the marching band in high school.
Nancy was a member of the Church of Christ, she enjoyed reading her Bible, Western novels and was a great cook. She loved visiting and drinking coffee with friends, she was a whiz at crossword puzzles, spelling and pinochle. She enjoyed knitting, sewing, cross-stitch, ceramics and solitaire.
She married Dave Kimsey at the Wray Church of Christ in June of 1957, and this union lasted over 50 years. They had four beautiful daughters: Susan, Kelly, Sherry and Jo. They lived in Colorado, New Mexico, Nebraska, Wyoming, Texas, Indiana and Kansas and retired back to Wray.
Nancy drove a school bus, worked at a credit union, Kmart, Riverton Ranger, Gillette Credit Bureau and the Gillette News Record.
She was close to her daughters and sons-in-law, Billy, Dave, Larry and Kenny.
She was proud to be a grandma to Nellie, Brandon, Kyle, Joseph, Cristy, Clint, Garrett, Tyler and Lena and great-grandma to Shelby, Cooper, Khloe, Halle, Zoey, J.J., Zinnia, Steven, Elli and Willa.
Nancy is also survived by her brothers, Herman and Loren; sister, Sharon; sister-in-law, Marilyn; brother-in-law, Kimmy Dale and their spouses and families.
She was preceded in death by her husband Dave; parents, Robert and Velma Cornish; in-laws C.S. and Opal; brother, Del-Rey; sister-in-law, Janice; and son-in-law, Billy.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mountain States Children's Home, 14780 N. 107th St., Longmont, CO 80504, or Wyoming Bible Camp, in care of Mark Holland, 5030 E. 17th St., Casper, WY 82609.
Mom, you died in the same town you were born; you are now at peace! We will love and miss you! P.S. See you later.
This paid obituary was provided by family.
