Judith Phyllis Braak
Judith Phyllis Braak, 80, of Wright died Wednesday, January 29, 2020.
Funeral services begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Francis on the Prairie Church in Wright. Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Monday at Walker Funeral Home.
She was born May 9, 1939, to Edward and Dorothy Koski in Hoveland, Minnesota. She was raised by her grandparents and attended school and graduated in Grand Marais, Minnesota.
She met and later married James Mealey on May 17, 1958. Together they raised four children.
They lived in Beaver Bay, Minnesota, where they enjoyed being outdoors, camping and fishing. The family moved to Wright in 1978. The couple later divorced.
In 1982, she met and married Allen Braak and together they had one daughter.
Mrs. Braak worked as a bartender the majority of her life. She was always a friendly face in the community. Her compassion shone through during the holidays and there were always people who had nowhere else to go sitting at her dinner table.
She also loved to garden and spend time at her backyard pond. You could find her on Sundays cheering for the Minnesota Vikings (often cussing them out in Finnish). She loved family get-togethers and playing cards with friends. Elvis could always be heard in the background. She will be missed by all.
Mrs. Braak is survived by her husband, Allen; children, Lynn, Barbara, Julie, Edward and Amy; 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and nine siblings.
She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.