Former Gillette resident, Ann Ellen (Nowers) Seifert, 73, died Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, peacefully in her sleep, while staying with her two youngest sons in Gillette.
Ann was born Aug. 30, 1949, in Kewanee, Illinois, and grew up the youngest of six children in Annawan, Illinois. She had a close relationship with her family.
After high school she attended the Mennonite School of Nursing in Bloomington, Illinois, and graduated as a registered nurse in 1970.
Her first job out of nursing school was serving at the PHS Indian Hospital in Santa Fe, New Mexico. There she lived and worked together with Judy Nisselius, a nurse from Wyoming.
She met Judy’s brother, Jim, while he was visiting his sister in Santa Fe. She later moved to Anchorage, Alaska, where Jim was working in the oil fields on the North Slope. They married in February of 1973. They then had a second ceremony in Bloomington, Illinois, for her family and friends in June of 1973.
Over the years, they lived in Anchorage, Santa Fe, and White Rock, New Mexico. She continued to work as a nurse in nearby Los Alamos.
In 1978, they decided to move to Gillette. In Gillette, she opened the Rainbow Shop, a craft and gift store in the Powder Basin Center, which she later moved downtown to the Village Square Mall. She made many friends in the community through the store and really enjoyed running it.
The couple divorced and she and her sons moved to Deadwood, South Dakota in 1991. She loved the Black Hills where she met and married Rick Seifert. They later moved to Montana for work. She later moved to Santa Fe and worked as a traveling nurse for a time. She also lived in Denver, Colorado, for a time and eventually, moved back to Deadwood where she lived out the rest of her life.
She loved spending time with friends and family in Deadwood.
Annie is survived by her sons, Matthew Nisselius of Tokyo, Japan, Nathan Nisselius and Michael Nisselius, both of Gillette; three grandchildren; siblings, Carol Ouart, Hank Nowers, Arden Nowers, Karen Sierens, and Susie Arkell; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gilletttememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.