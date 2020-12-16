Robert “Bob” Rothleutner, 86, of Gillette passed away Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center in Gillette from complications of COVID-19.
Mass of Christian Burial begins at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Mathew’s Catholic Church with the Rev. Cliff Jacobson officiating.
Burial will follow the funeral service at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
Visitation is at Walker Funeral Home. Family visitation is from 3-4 p.m. Thursday. Public visitation is from 4-6 p.m. with a Rosary beginning at 6.
Bob was born Jan. 17, 1934, in Douglas, Wyoming, to Frank and Clara Rothleutner. He was one of 13 siblings.
Bob met Eddie Brown at a dance at the Skunk Hollow 4-H Dance Hall in Newcastle, and they were married March 7, 1959. They had five children, three boys and two girls. Their first daughter, Connie, passed away shortly after birth.
The family spent its early years on the Rothleutner family ranch at Dull Center in Converse County. Eventually, they moved to Gillette, where they raised their four children.
After settling in Gillette, Bob worked as a mechanic doing front-end alignments. He also spent many years working in the oil field. After leaving the industrial field, he did building maintenance for many years, most notably for the Catholic Church.
Bob was a jack-of-all-trades and there was nothing he could not fix. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and anything that involved working with his hands. Bob loved to pass his knowledge to his children and grandchildren and teach them lessons he believed to be important. He had a deep faith in God and was an active member of St. Mathews Catholic Church.
Bob is survived by seven siblings, John, Fred, Hattie, Barbara, Teresa, Joann and Mary Jo; sons, Dan Rothleutner, Jerry (Tammy) Rothleutner and Ken (Carol) Rothleutner; daughter, Pennie (Kim) Markadakis; grandchildren, Jay and Eric Rothleutner, Emily Kennedy, Annie Molder, Julie Fickel, Jimmy Rothleutner, Connie Hamel and Luke Vanberkom; 20 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Eddie; infant daughter, Connie; parents, Frank and Clara; siblings, Frank, Dave, Leo, Bill and Carolyn; and granddaughter, Grace.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in Robert’s name in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be made online at walkerfuneralgillette.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
