Former Gillette resident Jerry N. Price, 87, of Clarkston, Washington, died Friday, May 22, 2020, at his home from congenital heart failure
He was born March 3, 1933, near Colfax, Washington, to Alfred R. Price and Blanche E. Massengale.
He served as a corporal in the U.S. Army as a pole lineman at Fort Huachuca in Arizona.
He was a heavy equipment operator in South Dakota and Wyoming, mainly working in the coal mines in the area. He retired from Kerr-McGee Coal Corp. and then worked for Freund Construction in Wyoming until he retired.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping, as well as traveling to other states and visiting family and friends. He played guitar and sang in public jam sessions when he could.
Woodcarving was a hobby Mr. Price took up after retirement, for which he won many awards at county fairs.
He was a proud longtime member of the American Legion.
Mr. Price is survived by two sisters, Anna May Tobin of Newport, Washington, and Margaret Spangler of Viola, Idaho; children, Teresa Cochrane of Princeton, Idaho, Warren Brown of Ranchester, Katherine Shaner of Renton, Washington, Shelley Flores of Dallas, Texas, Karlene Price of Clarkston, Arthur Dow of Newcastle and Steve Dow of Sheridan; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Dorothy; three brothers; five sisters; and various nieces, nephews and a great-grandson.
Memorial donations to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America or the American Heart Association would be appreciated.
Condolences may be made by signing the online guest book at merchantfuneralhome.com or kinkadefunerals.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
At this time, no service is planned.
Since he served in the Army, Mr. Price will be buried alongside his wife, Dorothy, on Tuesday at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, South Dakota, with a limited internment witnessing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.