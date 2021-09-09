Marjorie Nathalie Devoe was born June 12, 1931, in Edgeley, North Dakota, to Merle E. Devoe and Hazel Parfit Devoe.
The family, including Marjorie’s two brothers, lived on a farm there for five years during the Great Depression and the ensuing Dust Bowl years. Due to consecutive crop failures, the Devoe family relocated to a small farm in the Red River Valley, near Kindred, North Dakota, on the banks of the Sheyenne River in 1936. The valley was one of very few locations in those years to avoid crop failures.
Marjorie attended the small country schools typical of that time period, and graduated from Kindred High School in 1949. That summer after graduation she attended college at Valley City State Teachers College in North Dakota, and earned a teaching certificate and taught school in the same country schools she had attended.
On Dec. 31, 1950, she married Wayne Walters, a WWII Navy veteran from the Valley City area. The couple moved on to Deadwood and Belle Fourche, South Dakota, eventually settling in Gillette.
They had two sons; Dana (1953), and Wayne D. Walters Jr. (1954) who passed away within hours of his birth.
Marjorie was involved in many volunteer activities including as a Girl Scout leader and an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Gillette. She found employment as a service representative at Mountain Bell Telephone and as business office manager at Campbell County Memorial Hospital.
She was also the president of the Wyoming Right to Life committee, a staff member in the early years of the Gillette Abuse Refuge Foundation and was active in the Powder River Basin Resource Council.
Marjorie and Wayne divorced in 1987 after a long separation, and she married her soulmate, Warren Linderman on Oct. 3, 1987. Warren and Marjorie heard the call of the Pacific Northwest, and spent several years traveling the coast in Washington, Oregon and northern California, volunteering as campground hosts in several state parks.
They settled in Westport, Washington, in 1992. They continued their civic involvement with senior citizens groups, the Meals on Wheels program and active members of Twin Harbor Lutheran Church in Grayland, Washington.
Warren passed away June 6, 2020. Marjorie, 90, passed away Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at Willapa Harbor Health Care in Raymond, Washington. Fortunately, the faithful family dog, the beloved Coco, was able to visit with Marjorie just hours before her passing.
Marjorie is survived by her son, Dana Walters (Minda Sobrera Walters); three grandchildren, Sheyenne Walters, Aizelle Sobrera and Dan Sobrera; brother, Donald Devoe of South Dakota; four stepchildren; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren from the Linderman family.
A joint memorial service for Marjorie and Warren begins at 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, in conjunction with Sunday services at Twin Harbor Lutheran Church in Grayland. The scattering of the ashes in the Pacific will take place, according to the couple's wishes, when Coco passes and his cremated remains will accompany them in their final journey.
The family thanks the staff of Willapa Harbor Health Care for their respectful and compassionate care of both Marjorie and Warren.
Memorials in her memory may be made to: Twin Harbors Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 490, Grayland, WA, 98547 or Gillette Abuse Refuge Foundation, 910 E. Third St., Gillette, WY 82716 (garfwyo.org).
Arrangements are in care of Stoller’s Mortuary in Raymond, Washington. You may visit StollersMortuary.com to leave condolences for the family.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
