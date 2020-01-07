Francis Patrick “Pat” Sweeney was born on the seventh day of the seventh month of 1951 and was one of seven children born to George William and Patricia Ann (Stout) Sweeney.
He was born and raised in Gordon, Nebraska, on a farm southwest of town.
Pat attended one room country schools until he entered high school, graduating from Gordon High School in 1969.
Like all good Nebraskans, he was a lifelong Husker’s fan.
After high school, he moved to Gillette. He first worked for Jones construction as a roustabout, long hours seven days a week. In 1974, he became an apprentice electrician and in 1978 he became a licensed master electrician.
He started his own business, S&S Electric, with his good friend Jerry Shane. After S&S Electric, he worked for R&G Electric, Darryl’s Electric, Solving Tech and Thunder Creek Gas Services, where he retired.
He took great pride in his work and was one of the longest licensed master electricians on file in the state of Wyoming. He trained countless apprentices and journeymen over the years on how to do things right.
He was a hardworking, do-it-yourselfer (especially during the NFL offseason). After retirement, he became the founding member of Sweeney Garage, where a cold one was always available. He had a one-of-a-kind group of buddies he could always count on to stop by and enjoy a beer (or 10), a Broncos game, a cribbage tournament or some Merle Haggard.
Most people would agree he was the funniest guy they knew. A visit to Sweeney’s Garage always guaranteed witty comments, sarcasm and inappropriate jokes.
He also knew how to find fun outside of the garage. He loved the outdoors, especially spending time in the Big Horn Mountains camping, four-wheeling and fishing. He enjoyed Harley rides with his buddies, whiskey and visiting Deadwood.
He was always prepared for whatever he was doing and valued time spent with family and friends.
He cared deeply for, and occasionally aggravated, his siblings, but they would all agree he was a great brother.
Pat is survived by his siblings, George (Nancy) of Rushville, Nebraska, Nancy (Al) Scherr of Gordon, Nebraska, Mike (Julie) of Norfolk, Nebraska, Sue (Terry) Becker of Cheyenne, Dennis (Raquel) of Pleasant Dale, Nebraska.
Brother Jerry of Gillette, who preceded him in death, was always in his thoughts.
He is also survived by his many nieces and nephews. He was proud of and loved every one of them and they could always count on Uncle Pat to keep things interesting and make them laugh.
One of his biggest sources of pride were his children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his son, Patrick of Golden, Colorado; daughter, Mandie (Nick) Wagner of Marion, Iowa, from his marriage with Jonnie (Wanke) Teets, and daughter, Jessa (Jacob) Steeg of Rapid City, South Dakota, from his marriage to Delores Conway Lawrence; and his grandkids, who meant the world to him, Samantha, Grant and Ella.
He was treated like extended family by the Cooper, Dorn and Shane families and had many other truly great friends that enriched his life.
While he sometimes had a hard outer shell and stubbornness, his friends and family were lucky to also know his caring, loyal and humorous side. We have a hole in our hearts and wish we could enjoy one last witty comment.
Please join us in celebrating Pat’s life at the Gillette Memorial Chapel today at 2 p.m. and reception to follow at the Fireside Bar and Lounge from 4-6 p.m. Come enjoy a beer. It’s what he would have wanted.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
