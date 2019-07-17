William Richard “Bill” Law, 81, of Gillette and Zanesville, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Hospice House of Gillette after a courageous battle with multiple myeloma.
Bill was born April 3, 1938, to the late Dorman and Mildred Law in Cambridge, Ohio.
He spent his childhood years in Cambridge. The family later moved to Roseville, Ohio, where he attended grade school and high school.
During high school, he lettered in varsity football and started the Cam Pushers Car Club with a group of close friends. During high school, he worked at the family owned Starlet drive-in theater and Roxy Movie Theater.
After high school, he met and married Nancy Mock, and they later divorced. From this union came three sons, Rick, Brett and Brian, all of Gillette.
After high school, he was interested in the electrical field and continued working as an electrician his entire career. Electrical construction work took him from Ohio to Boulder, Colorado, and then back to Ohio, where he became a master electrician in the construction industry.
He started working at Central Ohio Coal as an electrician during the construction of the “Big Muskie.” Once the dragline went to work, he spent many years at Central Ohio Coal working on the shovels and draglines. He was the “go-to guy” for troubleshooting and repairs to the electrical mining equipment at Central Ohio Coal and Muskingum Mining.
He took great pride in keeping the machines working. His saying was, “If those machines aren’t tripping we don’t get paid.”
After leaving the mining industry in Ohio, he moved to Wickenburg, Arizona, where he opened and operated Law’s Appliance Center with his sons, Brett Law and Brian Law for 10 years.
Later he sold the business and moved to Wyoming for a short time, then moved back to Ohio, when once again Central Ohio Coal asked Bill to assist with the erection of their 2570 dragline.
It was during this time that he met the love of his life, Sarah Kaye Good, of Zanesville. They were married for almost 25 years and lived life to the fullest before her passing in October 2018.
One of his passions was restoring Ford Model T automobiles, for which he received many awards. His other great passion was collecting and operating Lionel electric trains. His Lionel train layouts were amazing in their level of detail and operation due to his electrical background and creativity. This made the layouts very realistic and lifelike in every detail.
He loved fishing with his sons and they took many trips to Ontario and Northern Saskatchewan, Canada. It was during these trips that he taught his sons how to catch northern pike. He truly loved his sons and was always there to support them. He was truly a generous father who put the needs of his sons and family before himself.
Bill is survived by his sons, Rick (Diana) Law, Brett Law and Brian (Jeralyn) Law, all of Gillette; grandchildren, Adam (Dani) Law and Sarah (Michael) Barrett of Gillette, Chase (Alesha) Law of Mt. Vernon, Ohio, and Brett Jr. (Kelsey) of Gillette; great-grandchildren, Quintin Law, Adalaide Law and Emreigh Barrett, all of Gillette; stepchildren, Russell Good, Kristi (Todd) Bickle and Shawn (Robin) Good, all of Zanesville; step-grandchildren, Nicole Bickle, Ryan Bickle, Mathew (Brittany) Good and Tessa Good; step-great grandchildren, Rylyn (Bickle) Miller, Harper Good, Remington Hill and Ruger Hill; sister, Twila (Gene) Dalrymple of Pickerington Ohio; and brother-in-law, Bernard Baldwin of Zanesville, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sarah Kaye; parents, Dorman and Mildred Law; brother, Lawrence Law; and sister, Betty Baldwin.
The family of William Law would like to extend a very heartfelt thank you to the staff of Hospice House of Gillette for the excellent care that they gave to our father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Your care and compassion made all the difference to Dad and our family during this very difficult time, we cannot say thank you enough!
Cremation has taken place and a private family service will be at a later date.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716. Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
