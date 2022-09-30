Michael Clark, 52, of Gillette, died Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in his home, from unknown causes.
Michael Shane Clark was born Sept. 22, 1970, to Clarence and Beverly (Bussell) Clark in Dayton, Ohio. As a young boy the family moved to Bradenton, Florida, where he attended school.
Upon finishing school, Mr. Clark experienced and sampled life. He traveled some and worked when opportunities came. In 2017 he acquired his CDL and found his career with truck driving. Not only was he really good at driving, but he really enjoyed the traveling aspect.
He moved to Gillette about eight years ago and this was truly where he called "home." Here in Gillette he met Rebekah Rakstad and together they built their life together, including her son Seth. Their love for RC cars lead to building an RC track to race on! They loved their ATVs and spent as much time as they could riding around the Weston recreation area.
Mr. Clark enjoyed NASCAR and his Harley. Often you could find him cheering for the Steelers, tapping his foot to some blues or masterfully playing the guitar; his favorite artist was Stevie Ray Vaughan. He had an artist spirit and could create beautiful portraits with any and all types of media.
This spirited man will be remembered most for his big heart and loyalty to those he loved.
Michael is survived by his mother, Beverly Gehle; stepfather, Jerry Didier; sisters, Christina Clark-Kenworthy, Kelly Pahl and Monica Castle; brothers, Jacob Clark, and Jessy Clark; significant other and best friend, Rebekah Rakstad and her son, Seth; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and countless friends from across the country.
He was preceded in death by his father, Clarence Clark; sister, Heather Clark; grandparents, Harrison and Genevieve Bussell, and Carl and Audrey Clark.
Memorial services will take place at a later time.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.