Leland "Lee" Rennicks, 88, of Gillette, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.
Lee was a retired U.S. Navy Sea Bee, in which he was most proud of. He worked at Jacob's Ranch Mine and retired after over 20 years.
He owned a fruit truck business with his wife Judy, and also worked for Powder River transportation, Wizz Well, Larry's Inc., Three Rivers, DRM, and more. He was a hard worker, loved going to church and a great giver, he will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Lee was preceded in death by his wife, Judy Rennicks in 2016; his parents; and a brother.
Lee is survived by his children, Rickie Lee Rennicks (Belita) of Georgia, Lynn Rennicks (Patty) of Key West, Florida, Linda New (Buster) of Georgia, Danny Rennicks (Karen) of Georgia, Rhonda Cheek of Georgia, Jimmy Rennicks (Nancy) of Georgia, S.K. Rennicks (Pamela) of Georgia, Cheryl Reyes of Mesa, Arizona, Lynn Miller (Steve) of Gillette, and Anne Peterson (Kevin) of Gillette; 30 grandchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren.
Services times and date can be found at walkerfuneralgillette.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family.
