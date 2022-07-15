Wanda Lee Groves, 90, of Gillette passed away Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Primrose Assisted Living in Gillette with her loving husband and caregivers by her side.
Funeral services begin at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 19 at Gillette Memorial Chapel with Pastor Marty Crump officiating; interment to follow at Savageton Cemetery.
Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Monday, July 18 at Gillette Memorial Chapel.
Wanda was born Sept. 8, 1931, to Clara Mae and Leslie David Lemons in Powersville, Missouri. She was the baby of the family with four older siblings. At the age of four, Wanda traveled with her parents to Wyoming where the family worked on a couple of different ranches before settling in Gillette.
Wanda attended school at Savageton, Midwest High School and graduated from Campbell County High School in 1950. At the time of graduation, she worked in the fountain at the Corner Drug Store.
Wanda married John Groves on July 1, 1950, shortly after graduation. They made their home on the Henry Schlautmann ranch where John was employed by his uncle. In 1963, John and Wanda purchased the ranch from Henry.
They raised three daughters, Nancy, Carolyn and Lois Ann. Wanda enjoyed cooking large meals when the family would gather for holidays and cattle work. She also cooked for hunters during antelope season. She was an avid gardener, canning much of what she raised, and enjoyed baking pies.
Wanda was a 4-H Leader and 4-H Council member for many years, teaching her own daughters to sew along with other kids. During the oil boom, Wanda managed the Savageton Bar, which was located on the ranch land. She worked many hours making sure it was stocked, cleaned and the shifts were covered.
When John lost his eyesight, Wanda took over running the ranch with the help of Glen, her son-in-law. Her favorite place to be was in the field, whether it was during spring planting or running the swather during haying season.
There were many days she could be found weeding her garden, or cleaning the house after a long day running the ranch. There wasn’t much on the ranch that Wanda couldn’t do.
Wanda enjoyed playing the slot machines in Las Vegas, and they would vacation there for a few weeks in the dead of winter. Eventually they joined John’s sister and cousin in Beaver Dam, Arizona, which is a short drive from Nevada and the casinos. They bought a house and proceeded to build a beautiful brick fence and made it their own. The highlight of their winter get away was the weekly Sunday breakfasts and a little gambling with their neighbors and family, whom many were from the Gillette area.
As Wanda’s health started to fail, they moved to Primrose Retirement Community where she enjoyed the Friday night music at the pub.
Wanda is survived by her husband, John; daughters, Nancy (Glen) Terry, Carolyn (Jim) Blauert and Lois Ann (Bob) Edwards; eight grandchildren, Shawn (Krista) Terry, Justin (Becky) Terry, Clay (Misty) Terry, Cody (Danya) Terry, Marty (Darci) Edwards, Tiffany (Dave) Rehbein, Kim Blauert, and Brad (Ann) Blauert; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Preceding Wanda in death were her parents; brother, D.H. (Fern) Lemons; and sisters, Esther (Bert) Rollins, Velma (Vern) Scott, and Rosalie (Winnie) Whelan.
Donations in Wanda’s name may be made to the Campbell County 4-H Council. We would like to thank Primrose staff and the many private caregivers that loved and cared for Wanda.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.