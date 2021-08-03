Gigitt Kendra (Vance) Lawson, 51, of Gillette, died Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Pudre Valley Hospital in Fort Collins, Colorado, from pulmonary issues.
A celebration of life begins at 2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 14 at the Moose Lodge in Gillette.
She was born Jan. 9, 1970, in Gillette to Kenny and Mary (Samuelson) Vance. She was raised and educated in Gillette, graduating from Campbell County High School in 1988.
She married Edward Mealey in May 1993. Together the couple made their home in Wright, where they raised their children over the course of 13 years. They later divorced.
In July 2010 at the cabin outside of Cooke City, Montana, she married the love of her life, Kyle Lawson.
Mrs. Lawson worked as a teacher’s aid and later as a secretary for B&B Roustabout Service. Her primary focus and love has always been her kids and grandbabies.
She enjoyed camping, being outdoors and absolutely adored gardening. Her favorite place to go was the cabin in Beartooth, Montana. She was a great host to friends and family when they would come to visit and always had a cold Busch Light in the fridge.
Her kids were her life and she was the best grandma, so proud of all the babies. She will be deeply missed by many. She will be remembered for her smile, laugh and her huge heart. She had so much to give, just not enough time. Thank you for being so beautiful!
Mrs. Lawson is survived by her mother, Mary Cox of Yuma, Arizona; children, Dylan Mealey and Justine Mealey; three grandchildren; brother, Kenny Vance, all of Gillette; and sisters, Vickie Meredith of Lander and Brigitt Vance of Longview, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her father, Kenny; and husband, Kyle Lawson.
Memorials and condolences can be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY, 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at WalkerFuneralGillette.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
