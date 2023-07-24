Carol Ann Brady, 83, of Gillette, passed away Thursday, July 20, 2023, in her home, surrounded by family.
A mass of Christian burial begins at 11 a.m. Monday, July 31 at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church with Father Titus Stevens officiating.
Burial will follow in the Gillette Mount Pisgah Cemetery. Visitation is from 3-6 p.m. Sunday, July 30 at Gillette Memorial Chapel, a vigil service begins at 7 p.m. at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church following the visitation.
Carol Ann was born Sept. 11, 1938, to Joe and Laurel Stransky in Highmore, South Dakota. She grew up with her brother Robert on the Stransky farm.
Upon graduating high school she attended Presentation Catholic College and graduated with her teaching certificate. She went on to receive a bachelors degree in teaching and taught school for many years in mostly rural country schools.
She married James Brady June 23, 1958, and together they raised four children, Mark, Scott, Anne and Mary, on the Frank Brady Farm in Holabird, South Dakota.
Jim and Carol moved to Gillette and ran several businesses in the community. Carol Ann was very active in the Catholic church, and she donated a lot of time to the church throughout the years. At one time, she was the president of the Right to Life group along with participating in many other church activities.
Carol Ann was very dedicated to her husband, her children, and especially her grandchildren. Her grandchildren were always with her, she took them shopping, on many road trips and they had lots of adventures together.
She was known for being very charitable, kind and hard working. If anyone was going through hard times she was the person to call.
Jim and Carol were married for 64 years, he passed five months prior to her and as some would say if loved ones pass within months of each other, it is true love. They lived a long, happy life together raising their children and grandchildren as well as running their several businesses.
She is survived by her four children, Mark Brady (Bonnie), Scott Brady, Anne Lien (Terrance), and Mary Chandler (Jimmy); eleven grandchildren; twenty-two great-grandchildren; and Nona Bau, her caretaker.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Laurel Stransky; brothers, Robert and Joey Stransky; husband, James; daughter-in-law, Julie Brady; and grandchildren, Lance and Brett Brady.
Memorials may be sent in form of donations to the Right to Life group at St. Matthews Catholic Church.
Condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY, 82716 or gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
